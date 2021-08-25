For Monica Lewinsky, reliving her experiences on the set of “Impeachment: American Crime Story” has been triggering.

Lewinsky opens up about her time with the show in a new cover story for The Hollywood Reporter. She employed a therapist to sit with her on Zoom.

“Because it’s hard,” she says. “It’s really hard, especially with the dramatic licence that needs to be taken…”

Fortunately, Lewinsky has found some degree of comfort in having Beanie Feldstein (“Lady Bird”, “What We Do in the Shadows”) portraying her.

“It is incredibly surreal,” Lewinsky says. “There really are no words for it. I’m very lucky to be in Beanie’s hands in that way, but it’s very challenging. And it’s strange too because there are many moments where I’m transported to a memory from the show.

“There’s the kind of bizarreness that when we relive a memory in our head, we don’t see ourselves. So, I found in watching it that there were moments where I just thinking, like, Oh God, just don’t look at the poster that long. Don’t talk to her. Don’t smile at him. Go find someone your own age.

Lewinsky admits that her involvement in the FX series is selfish; however, she also hopes young women learn a lesson.

“Of course, I have a number of selfish reasons for wanting to participate,” she tells THR. “But a big goal for me is that this never happens to another young person again.”

Ryan Murphy’s “Impeachment: American Crime Story” premieres Sept. 7 and stars Feldstein alongside Sarah Paulson, Edie Falco, Billy Eichner, Cobie Smulders, Colin Hanks, and Clive Owen, among others.