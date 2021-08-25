Mandy Patinkin shared an emotional story about his “Princess Bride” role with a grieving fan, revealing a deep connection with the character of Iñigo Montoya and his late father.

In an emotional video, TikTok user Amanda Webb asked the actor about Montoya’s line to Count Rugen (Christopher Guest) — “I want my father back, you son of a bitch” — and whether Patinkin was thinking of his own father who had passed away from cancer while delivering the line. Webb shared that her father, a “Princess Bride” and Patinkin fan, had passed away from cancer and that line, in particular, had resonated with her.

Webb’s story resonated with Patinkin who confirmed not just the emotional inspiration for the line but how his performance was a tribute to his late father.

“It is true — 100 per cent true. I went outside in this castle and walked around. And I kept talking to my dad and I said, ‘Dad, I’m going to get this guy,'” he explains, his voice breaking with emotion in a TikTok video alongside wife Kathryn Grody, which was filmed by their son Gideon.

“From the minute I read the script I knew… I said, ‘I’m going to do this part because in my mind, if I get the six-fingered guy [Count Rugen], that means I kill the cancer that killed my dad, and I’ll get to visit my dad.'”

Following the scene, Patinkin says he took some time to think about his father and speak with him.

“And I went and I played that scene with Chris, and then I went back out there and talked to my dad,” Patinkin shares. He then tells Webb, “You could talk to your dad anytime you want, anywhere you want.”

Sharing the TikTok video on Twitter, Patinkin continued to share his story

We hope you find all kinds of ways to keep the memory of him alive and all kinds of ways to move forward & through this pain and loss. Please let us know his name. As Kathryn Mentioned https://t.co/YFNLJamF82 can be a great resource for 20 & 30 somethings who've experienced loss — Mandy Patinkin (@PatinkinMandy) August 25, 2021

like you did, and find the comforts and the tools that might work and help. It can be such a lonely kind of pain, but know there are so many others out there going through it. — Mandy Patinkin (@PatinkinMandy) August 25, 2021

One of my favorite quotes is from the book written by Oscar Hammerstein from the Musical Carousel it's "As long as there's one person on earth who remembers you, it isn't over." That's part of why I like saying peoples names in my prayers and why I'll add your dad's name. — Mandy Patinkin (@PatinkinMandy) August 25, 2021

The story resonated with fans who took to Twitter to show their appreciation for the actor’s response with some sharing their own stories of grief.

I love what a beautiful human being Mandy Patinkin is. https://t.co/0sQWfJg6Z5 — Eric Lee (@ericclee1) August 25, 2021

Mandy Patinkin crying over his dad has me crying about my dad — rachel leishman (@RachelLeishman) August 25, 2021

Ok. I’m weeping. I’m missing my Dad. And my Mom. And all the people I’ve lost to cancer. And the people I met when I had cancer who didn’t survive – though I did. And I’m really loving Mandy Patinkin right now. https://t.co/fC4y2kd5YO — RevDaniel (@RevDaniel) August 25, 2021

I lost my Dad to cancer and miss him everyday. One of the last things that he did with my Mom, before we lost her to heart issues, was to go see Mandy Patinkin in concert. We all need a good cry sometimes. — Kathy Harris (@deguin77) August 25, 2021

Every time I see an act of kindness or compassion lately I’m extraordinarily moved, but I’m a puddle of emotions & tears seeing how they both just enveloped this girl in warmth & tenderness. I needed to see there are still random acts of grace. Thank you, Mandy Patinkin.💞 https://t.co/6QQC72NCf3 — Kathy Is Finally Exhaling🌬 (@Exhaling9) August 25, 2021