Mandy Patinkin shared an emotional story about his “Princess Bride” role with a grieving fan, revealing a deep connection with the character of Iñigo Montoya and his late father.

In an emotional video, TikTok user Amanda Webb asked the actor about Montoya’s line to Count Rugen (Christopher Guest) — “I want my father back, you son of a bitch” — and whether Patinkin was thinking of his own father who had passed away from cancer while delivering the line. Webb shared that her father, a “Princess Bride” and Patinkin fan, had passed away from cancer and that line, in particular, had resonated with her.

Webb’s story resonated with Patinkin who confirmed not just the emotional inspiration for the line but how his performance was a tribute to his late father.

“It is true — 100 per cent true. I went outside in this castle and walked around. And I kept talking to my dad and I said, ‘Dad, I’m going to get this guy,'” he explains, his voice breaking with emotion in a TikTok video alongside wife Kathryn Grody, which was filmed by their son Gideon.

“From the minute I read the script I knew… I said, ‘I’m going to do this part because in my mind, if I get the six-fingered guy [Count Rugen], that means I kill the cancer that killed my dad, and I’ll get to visit my dad.'”

Following the scene, Patinkin says he took some time to think about his father and speak with him.

“And I went and I played that scene with Chris, and then I went back out there and talked to my dad,” Patinkin shares. He then tells Webb, “You could talk to your dad anytime you want, anywhere you want.”

The story resonated with fans who took to Twitter to show their appreciation for the actor’s response with some sharing their own stories of grief.

 

 