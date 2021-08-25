Paul Rudd’s youthful looks have had people talking once again.

A 1991 Super Nintendo commercial starring the actor, now 52, has resurfaced online, showing him playing his way through a series of games, including F-Zero, Pilotwings, Super Play Action Football, SimCity and The Legend of Zelda: A Link To The Past.

RELATED: Photo Of Paul Rudd And Dan Levy Hanging Out At Indian Restaurant In London Goes Viral

A voiceover says, “When you decide to step up to this kind of power, this kind of challenge, this kind of flying, crashing, feeling, when you decide to get serious, there’s only one place to come: the games of Super Nintendo.

“No one else creates this kind of experience because no one else creates these kinds of games. Now you’re playing with power, super power.”

RELATED: Paul Rudd Crashes Bill Hader’s ‘Conan’ Interview To Pull Off That ‘Mac And Me’ Prank One Last Time

The 30-year-old ad came a year before Rudd started earning credited roles, including in the television drama “Sisters” where he played Kirby Quimby Philby.

See some of the internet’s reaction to the ad below.