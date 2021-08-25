Click to share this via email

Paul Rudd’s youthful looks have had people talking once again.

A 1991 Super Nintendo commercial starring the actor, now 52, has resurfaced online, showing him playing his way through a series of games, including F-Zero, Pilotwings, Super Play Action Football, SimCity and The Legend of Zelda: A Link To The Past.

Paul Rudd Super Nintendo Commercial (1991) pic.twitter.com/jYKuFJiTzv — Follow @BrotherHQ Now! (@BrotherClipz) August 23, 2021

A voiceover says, “When you decide to step up to this kind of power, this kind of challenge, this kind of flying, crashing, feeling, when you decide to get serious, there’s only one place to come: the games of Super Nintendo.

“No one else creates this kind of experience because no one else creates these kinds of games. Now you’re playing with power, super power.”

The 30-year-old ad came a year before Rudd started earning credited roles, including in the television drama “Sisters” where he played Kirby Quimby Philby.

See some of the internet’s reaction to the ad below.

Does he ever age? — YS (@NYinLA2121) August 23, 2021

Funny that he looks old for a 22 Yr old there, but now looks incredible for a 52 Yr old — Ashby Time (@Ashby_Time) August 23, 2021

And I was this many days old. Pretty sure he is an animatronic, he looks exactly the same today. — McSports (@McSports14) August 23, 2021

One of the best commercials from my childhood & he hasn’t aged a fucking moment. 😂 — Gregory! (@Tru_NorCal_420) August 23, 2021

Is Paul Rudd actually a real person? I think he's just a CGI character. That's the only way to explain the fact he's only aged 5 years since 1991. — Steve Rudland (@SteveRudland) August 23, 2021

So he's 30 years older but looks pretty much the same. 🙄😕 — Rantés (@FacingSE) August 23, 2021

Geez, I remember this commercial. Never found out it was Paul Rudd until today. — Creativity is Life (@poldiscourse17) August 23, 2021

He. Never. Ages. — Spirit Starbuck (@spiritstarbuck) August 23, 2021

Paul Rudd Doesn't Age — Owen1257 (@owen1257) August 23, 2021