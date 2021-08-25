Melissa Rivers is far along in the adoption process.

Rivers, 53, caught up with the “Chanel In The City with Chanel Omari” podcast to give an update on her intentions to adopt a baby.

“Well, I’ve been thinking about it for a very long time,” she said. “I think about it for about six years now. Certain times it feels like the absolute right decision. Certain times it doesn’t feel like the right decision. It’s obviously not something I’m taking lightly.”

The television host and actress admitted that she has some reservations due to her age.

“I’m about 80 per cent. There, what really stops me is, you know, What I would? Would it be fair? for the child to have?” she asked herself. “You know, unfortunately, like now, a little bit of an older parent, you know, is it going to be?

“Not that there’s anything wrong with that, because I’m certainly very active and you know, a goer, but it’s a lot to think about, is a lot of very important things to think about. And yeah, there are a few things I’m still grappling with.”

Rivers, the only child of comedian Joan Rivers and producer Edgar Rosenberg, wishes she had taken her mother’s advice.

“I wish I had listened to my mother, who wanted me to retrieve eggs,” she explained. “While I was in my 30s, and I was like, ‘Oh, no, no, no, no, no, no.’ And now I’m like, ‘Ah, I should have done it.’

“I am very close to, yes. But there are a few things that still keep me up at night.”

Rivers has one child, 20-year-old son Edgar Cooper Endicott, whom she shares with ex-husband John Endicott.