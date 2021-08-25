They may have played brother and sister in Even Stevens, but Christy Carlson Romano and Shia LaBeouf no longer keep in touch. Romano, 37, took to her YouTube channel on Tuesday where she posted a 10-minute video of herself going for a walk and talking about why she and LeBeouf, 35, were never very close, even during their Disney Channel days.

“To be honest, I don’t even really know if we were ever really friends,” Romano admitted. “We were coworkers. We had this really good on-screen chemistry. People assumed we were in real life brother and sister. And that in real life I had an influence over what this guy did. Watch ‘Honey Boy’ and it’s like he’s a completely traumatized young man at the same time that I’m working with him.”

Romano said that the frequent question is an honour because it means the actors did a good job of playing siblings, adding, “But in reality, it wasn’t like that. We weren’t really close.”

She added that she was not aware of LaBeouf’s troubled upbringing or living situation while they filmed the show together.