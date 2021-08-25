Click to share this via email

Kristen Stewart on the red carpet and as Princess Diana in 'Spencer'

Kristen Stewart is donning full royal regalia in the first “Spencer” teaser poster.

The actress portrays the late Princess Diana in the highly anticipated biopic.

‘Spencer’ teaser poster. Photo: Neon

Stewart can be seen lying face down while wearing a lavish white ballgown in the teaser, which debuted on Wednesday.

The Pablo Larraín-directed and Steven Knight-scripted film follows “a critical weekend in the early ’90s when Diana decided her marriage to Prince Charles wasn’t working,” Deadline reported.

The movie is set to screen as part of the Special Events Programme at TIFF 2021, after first premiering during the Venice Film Festival.

The likes of Timothy Spall, Sean Harris and Sally Hawkins also star.