Shakira can sing, dance and skateboard.

The “Hips Don’t Lie” singer, 44, gave fans a taste of her skills on the halfpipe while the song “Heaven Is A Halfpipe” by OPM played in the background.

For her day at the skate park, Shakira wore a tennis skirt, a leopard print t-shirt and some protective padding. She also wore a bright red helmet.

The clip showed the star as she dominated the pipes on her yellow board.

“Heaven is a bowl except for when you fall!” she captioned the shot.

While Shakira finished her ride with no mishaps, her cameraman ended up on the ground at the end of the video. The clip ended with Shakira running over to her friend, asking, “Are you okay?”

The “Zootopia” received a ton of support from her followers, including Gwyneth Paltrow, who left the fire emoji in the comments section.

Not only can Shakira shred it on the halfpipe, but she can also surf. During a chat with ET Canada’s Keshia Chante, the singer opened up about how she fell in love with the sport.