“The Lorde Lorde Show” continues its takeover of “The Late Late show with James Corden”.

Lorde, 24, returned to Corden’s set for Night 2 of her residency this week on the late-night talk show, which kicked off Monday and concludes tomorrow. The New Zealand artist talked to Corden about her decision to quit cold turkey on traditional social media platforms.

RELATED: Lorde Steals ‘The Late Late Show’ & Performs ‘Solar Power’

“I got rid of Twitter, I got rid of Instagram, I blocked YouTube, that was a big one,” she said, revealing she doesn’t even have a search engine on her phone. “But now my social network is the New York Times cooking app…that’s become a source of community for me.”

Lorde followed up Monday’s performance of “Solar Power” with the song “California”, also from her third studio album, Solar Power.

RELATED: Lorde Opens Up About New Album ‘Solar Power’

Solar Power officially dropped on Aug. 17 to split critical feedback but strong streaming numbers.