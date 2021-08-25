Beatrice Borromeo has been named the “most stylish European royal,” according to Tatler, beating out Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, and Queen Letizia of Spain for the top honour.

The publication noted the 36-year-old aristocrat’s “four wedding dresses” and fondness of high-fashion names, including Valentino, Armani Privé, and Chanel.

Related: Kate Middleton Tops 2020 Royal Fashion Icon Survey

Borromeo, a former fashion model and political journalist born into an Italian aristocratic family, became royalty when she married Pierre Casiraghi of Monaco, the son of Caroline, Princess of Hanover, and the grandson of Grace Kelly, in a civil service in Monaco, where she wore two Valentino couture gowns, and a religious service in Lake Maggiore, where she wore two Armani Privé couture gowns, in 2015.

Photo: JacopoR/PierreS/GC Images

Photo: JacopoR/PierreS/GC Images

Tatler calls the four couture gowns she chose for her two weddings “a love letter to the greats of Italian fashion” and explains that now, as a mother of two young boys — Stefano, 4, and Francesco, 3 — she has kept her style “chic,” yet “modern.”

Related: Meghan Markle And Princess Beatrice Among Biggest Fashion Moments Of 2020

This year, Borromeo was named the ambassador for Dior and has since been pictured in a number of Dior pieces, in addition to other household fashion names.

Photo: Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Photo: Stefania D’Alessandro/WireImage