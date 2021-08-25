Megan Thee Stallion fans will finally get to hear her remix of BTS’ “Butter”.

Megan, 26, filed in Harris County, Texas on Tuesday accusing record label 1501 Certified Entertainment of blocking the release of her remix with the superstar K-pop group, according to documents obtained by Variety.

“The release of new music from Pete is vital to maintain her status as a relatively new but still up-and-coming artist,” the documents read. “Absent immediate help from the Court, Pete’s art will be impacted, the release of the song derailed, and Pete’s goodwill, reputation, and overall career will suffer detrimental, undesirable, and irreversible harm.”

The “Body” rapper, filing under her real name of Megan Pete, said missing Friday’s release date “irreparable damage” to her music career, having a “devastating impact to her relationships with her fans and with other recording artists in the music industry.”

A judge subsequently ruled that Megan was clear to release “Butter” on Friday.

Megan also requested to extend or supplement a temporary restraining order she took out against 1501 in March 2020. She previously accused the label of blocking her from releasing new music after she asked to renegotiate her contract.