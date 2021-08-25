Chrishell Stause is joining forces with PETA for a cause close to her heart.

In PETA’s latest campaign ahead of National Dog Day on Aug. 26, “Give a dog in a shelter a dream home”, the “Selling Sunset” star and her senior rescue pup Gracie urge fans to follow one of the organization’s long-running slogans, “adopt don’t shop.”

RELATED: Chrishell Stause Reveals Reason She And Jason Oppenheim Waited Two Months Before Going Public With Their Romance

“Coming from a background of dealing with homelessness, my heart understands,” Stause says in the new clip. “[T]o be able to completely change a dog’s life and give them a forever home has always sat with me and just been something that I’m really passionate about.”

Stause wants fans to think about the animals in shelters first and avoid buying them from breeders or pet shops.

According to PETA, around 70 million dogs and cats are homeless in the United States at any given time. An estimated 10 per cent of them end up in animal shelters, where many must eventually be euthanized for reasons including injury, illness, old age, lack of good homes, and emotional and psychological damage.

RELATED: Jason Oppenheim Invites Chrishell Stause To Dinner With His Parents

“There are already too many dogs that don’t have homes,” Stause continued. “And some of these dogs just need Hollywood makeovers. Don’t we all?”

Stause joins Krysten Ritter, Tom Hardy, Gregg Sulkin, John Stamos, Sia, Cristin Milioti, Emma Kenney, and more celebrities who have teamed up with PETA to promote animal adoption.