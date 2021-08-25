Fala Chen had her team freaking out in the lead-up to Marvel Studios’ “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”.

Chen, 39, was on her honeymoon, a cruise ship to Antarctica, when she received word of an offer from Marvel to star alongside Simu Liu and Akwafina.

“[My team] all freaked out, so I gave them the satellite phone number, like, to the captain’s office,” she tells Elle. “That was the only means of communication.”

The actress finally got her hands on reliable WiFi and received the good news from her team – Marvel had offered her a role without meeting in person.

“Shang-Chi” director Destin Daniel Cretton explains why he was so eager to cast Chen as Jiang Li.

“[Jiang Li] had to have a playfulness about her that would help to break some stereotypes of otherwise female mystic Asian characters that we have seen in the past,” he shares. “Fala has a magic about her that was really just in line with the character.”

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings” premieres in theatres on Sept. 3.