Harry Styles is taking extra health and safety precautions for his upcoming tour.

On Tuesday, the “Watermelon Sugar” singer, 27, announced all concert-goers will be required to wear masks as well as provide proof of their vaccination status, or a negative COVID-19 test.

RELATED: Lizzo Teases Harry Styles Collaboration And Fans Can’t Handle It

“For the health and safety of everyone at Harry Styles’ upcoming Love On Tour shows, ticket holders must provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 diagnostic test within 48 hours prior to entry, in addition to wearing a mask,” an announcement from Live Nation reads.

“Children under the age of 12 may attend the concert if they provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 48 hours of the show. In addition, all venue staff at each show will also be following the same protocols and will need to provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test result, as well as wear a mask at all times,” the announcement continued.

RELATED: Harry Styles Dons Jason Sudeikis-Inspired Moustache In New Pics With Olivia Wilde

It concluded, “Requiring testing, or proof of vaccination, is the best way to protect the health and safety of our crew and fans, and is quickly becoming the new standard for concerts around the U.S. There will be no exceptions to these policies.”

Styles was originally scheduled to come to Canada this September for two shows in Toronto and one in Montreal but the concerts have since been cancelled. No rescheduled dates have been announced as of yet.