Terry Crews is channelling his inner “White Chicks” for the “America’s Got Talent” audience.

Crews, who serves as the host of “AGT’, delivered an impromptu lip-sync performance of Vanessa Carlton’s “A Thousand Miles” for the live audience. The studio audience cheered as Crews, clearly enjoyed his performance. Footage of the gig was captured by TMZ.

The “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” star famously lip-synced the song in the 2004 film “White Chicks”. The movie starred Shawn Wayans and Marlon Wayans and was panned by critics, leading to five Razzie nominations; however, it became a cult classic.

Compare Crews’ performance on the “AGT” stage to his effort 17-years-ago in “White Chicks”.