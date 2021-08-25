Letitia Wright suffered minor injuries while filming Marvel’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” this week.

The actress, who is reprising her role as Shuri in the eagerly anticipated flick, was injured during an overnight shoot in Boston, Deadline reported.

A spokesperson for Marvel told ET Canada: “Letitia Wright sustained minor injuries today while filming a stunt for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’. She is currently receiving care in a local hospital and is expected to be released soon.”

The minor incident involved a stunt rig, but there are no current impacts to the film’s shooting schedule.

Danai Gurira, Daniel Kaluuya, Winston Duke, Lupita Nyong’o, Florence Kasumba and Angela Bassett also star in the upcoming movie, with Ryan Coogler returning as director.

Production on the flick began in Atlanta back in June, with Marvel chief Kevin Feige paying tribute to late “Black Panther” star Chadwick Boseman at a fan event.

“It’s clearly very emotional without Chad,” Feige said. “But everyone is also very excited to bring the world of Wakanda back to the public and back to the fans. We’re going to do it in a way that would make Chad proud.”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is expected to be released July 8, 2022.