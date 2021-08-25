Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are the perfect pair! The couple stepped out in coordinating styles in Los Angeles on Tuesday, when they were spotted on an outing at Westfield Mall.

For their shopping excursion, Affleck, 49, sported gray pants, a black button up, and dark sunglasses, while his 52-year-old girlfriend opted for similar shades, a blank tank, and a black-and-white skirt.

The cute couple was photographed holding hands while out and about.

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez. Credit: Backgrid

The sighting of Affleck and Lopez comes shortly after a source told ET that things are “really working out for them on so many levels.”

“Jen is very in love with Ben. He is such a good guy and he is extremely grounded and selfless, all qualities that she admires and appreciates,” the source said. “Ben is taken with Jen and equally smitten.”

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez. Credit: Backgrid

According to the source, Affleck and Lopez’s respective kids are supportive of their relationship, which they rekindled in late April. Affleck shares Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9, with his ex, Jennifer Garner, while Lopez and her ex, Marc Anthony, are parents to 13-year-old twins, Emme and Max.

“Jen and Ben are all about their kids and they are having so much fun together as a big family. Everyone is getting along great,” the source said. “Ben is so sweet and caring and a great dad. When they all hang out together, it feels very natural to everyone.”

“When they take the kids out or when they’re by themselves as a couple, Ben is always making Jen laugh and she is so happy,” the source added. “Jen’s kids have even told Jen and Jen’s mom that she is always smiling as of late, and they know that is because of Ben.”

Given how well things are going, ET’s source said that Affleck and Lopez “are definitely ready to take their relationship to the next level and move in together very soon.”

“Their goal is to be one big happy family,” the source said. “They both feel like this was really meant to be.”

