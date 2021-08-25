Chloe Enderton is getting married for the second time, but it’s her first time saying “yes to the dress.”

Enderton, a transgender bride, stars in an impending episode of “Say Yes to the Dress” airing on Aug. 28. The bride-to-be gushes over her fiancee, Elena, a preview from the TLC series.

RELATED: Jamie Lee Curtis Reveals Her Youngest Child Is Transgender

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“I was married before, around 13 years ago,” Enderton said in a confessional. “I hadn’t come out or started transitioning yet. And it never felt right when you’re not able to be your authentic self… Wearing a tux never felt right for me, so to see how far we’ve come, and to be living my authentic life today and have such an amazing partner like Elena, it’s really amazing.”

“My biggest concern for today is that Elena is not going to find something that she absolutely loves,” Enderton explains in a separate clip. “She’s very detail-oriented and very specific and those qualities make life with her great. We balance each other out really well, but I just really, really hope she finds something she absolutely loves here.”

RELATED: Tommy Dorfman Comes Out As Transgender

TLC’s “Say Yes to the Dress” is currently in its 20th season.