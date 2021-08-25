Click to share this via email

Dwyane Wade is helping to celebrate “Bring It On”‘s anniversary.

The beloved movie, which stars the former basketball pro’s wife Gabrielle Union, turned 21-years-old old on Wednesday and to celebrate, Wade reacted to an infamous scene.

Fellow retired NBA player Rex Chapman shared a clip from the film featuring Union’s character Isis and her cheer team, the Clovers, confront rival Torrance (played by Kirsten Dunst) and the Toros for stealing their cheer routines.

“Oh that’s her I mean business walk,” Wade responded to Chapman, with laughing emojis. “Every time I leave the toothpaste cap off.”

Oh that’s her I mean business walk 😂 every-time I leave the toothpaste cap off 😂 https://t.co/JA29PoG5EV — DWade (@DwyaneWade) August 25, 2021

Union regularly refers back to her days in “Bring It On”, in fact, just last year the “L.A. Finest” alum shared photos of herself and daughter Kaavia James, 2, in the Clovers uniforms for Halloween.

“Brought it,” she captioned the photos at the time.