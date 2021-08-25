Jason Momoa will make his return to the post-apocalyptic future as “See” season 2 arrives on Apple TV+.

The dystopian drama series is set hundreds of years after humankind has lost the ability to see.

RELATED: Jason Momoa Has Banned His Kids From Watching ‘Baywatch’: ‘We Don’t Say The B-Word’

According to the official season 2 synopsis, “Baba Voss (Momoa) is struggling to reunite his family while protecting them as the threat of war looms between the Kingdom of Paya and the Trivantian Republic.”

RELATED: Jason Momoa Says He’s Up For Starring In A ‘Lethal Weapon’-Style Buddy Cop Movie With Dave Bautista: ‘We’re Doing It’

“Despite his best efforts, his wife and sighted children are pulled to the forefront of the conflict, where they come to the attention of his estranged brother, Edo Voss (Dave Bautista), a powerful and cunning Trivantian General, whose long-simmering hatred for his brother imperils them all even further.”

Season 2 premieres globally on Friday, Aug. 27, exclusively on Apple TV+.

RELATED: Jason Momoa Travels With His Children’s Stuffed Animals

Alfre Woodard, Eden Epstein, Tom Mison, Hoon Lee, Olivia Cheng and David Hewlett also star in the sci-fi action series.