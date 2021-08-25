Andy Samberg and Maya Rudolph on a cooking competition series? Sign us up! Peacock announced Wednesday that the two will host the streaming service’s new holiday competition series “Baking It”.

The six-episode holiday competition series will feature eight teams of two talented home bakers who will join Maya and Andy’s winter cabin for a celebration of culinary holiday traditions. The culinary duos include spouses, siblings, best friends snd more.

Each team will work to create savoury and sweet holiday-themed creations, with the hopes of winning a cash prize. The bakers’ holiday treats will be judged by the toughest critics of the mall — four opinionated real-life grandmothers, who happen to know a thing or two about baking delicious treats.

As for Maya and Andy, get ready for some hilarious comedic commentary from the “SNL” alums.

