Tim McGraw is opening up about his complicated relationship with his biological father.

The country crooner, 54, who is the son of late MLB star Tug McGraw, revealed the lesson he learned from dealing with an estranged father.

“People ask me, ‘How could you have a relationship with your father? You were growing up in nothing. He was a millionaire baseball player. He knew you were there, and he didn’t do anything,'” Tim told Esquire in a new interview. “But when I found out Tug McGraw was my dad, it gave me something in my little town in Louisiana, something that I would have never reached for.”

RELATED: Tim McGraw Shares Behind-The-Scenes Look At ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘1883’ For Paramount Plus

He added, “How could I ever be angry?”

The “Highway Don’t Care” singer rarely opens up about his dad, but in 2013, Tim explained to Larry King, he thought his stepfather, Horace Smith, was his real father for most of his childhood.

“I didn’t know he was my dad,” he explained at the time. “I was 11 years old, and I was rummaging around in mom’s closet and found a birth certificate. I was growing up in Louisiana, and my mom was divorced, and we were barely getting by.”

RELATED: Tim McGraw And Faith Hill’s Daughter Makes Her Acting Debut In Her Dad’s Music Video

Later, Tim joined Oprah Winfrey on “Oprah’s Master Class” and revealed, “I met Tug the first time when I was 11, and it just a quick sort of lunch and then seeing him play the game. It certainly wasn’t an acknowledgement that he was my father.”

While Tug died of brain cancer in 2004, Tim shares regular tributes to him on Instagram.