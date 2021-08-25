Click to share this via email

Reese Witherspoon couldn’t be happier about summer break finally coming to an end.

The “Morning Show” star took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a look inside her celebrations after her kids returned to the classroom.

The hilarious video sees the actress, 45, making coffee and dancing around her brand new home.

“When the kids go back to school and you have the house to yourself,” she wrote in the caption.

Witherspoon’s 8,652 square-foot Brentwood property boasts six bedrooms and eight bathrooms, according to the Daily Mail.

The Oscar-winner moved into the mansion after selling her luxurious Pacific Palisades property back in April.

Witherspoon is mom to daughter Ava, 21, as well as sons Deacon, 17 and Tennessee, 8.

Witherspoon returned from a sun soaked vacation just in time for the start of the school year.

“Last day of vacation 🌴🍹,” she wrote, while posting a dreamy beach snap on Tuesday.