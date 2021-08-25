When “Supergirl” ends its run at the end of the current season, a fan favourite character will be returning for the series finale.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, “Supergirl” star Melissa Benoist confirmed that Mehcad Brooks, who played James Olsen, will be reprising the role in the final episode, joining previously announced returnees Chris Wood (Mon-El) and Jeremy Jordan (Winn, a.k.a. Toyman).

“It would not have felt right if they hadn’t come back,” Benoist said.

RELATED: Melissa Benoist Bids Farewell To ‘Supergirl’ With Emotional Post As Production Wraps On Final Season

“I loved seeing my friends. I loved seeing Mehcad Brooks. I loved seeing Jeremy. I loved having Chris back, obviously. I don’t think it would’ve been a right goodbye if the people who came back hadn’t come back, so I’m very grateful that they did,” Benoist continued.

“It’s always difficult to get that many people back in the same place, especially in the pandemic, so I’m really glad it worked out that way.”

While the final episodes will air during the coming weeks, production on the series’ sixth and final season has wrapped, with Benoist sharing her thoughts on Instagram.

The final season of “Supergirl” can be seen Tuesdays on Showcase.