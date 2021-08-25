Technology is great for many things, including what a hypothetical child of Lizzo and Chris Evans would look like.

A fan posted a clip showing what an adult daughter of the two stars would look like.

“Wait A Damn Min,” Lizzo captioned her reaction on TikTok, which ended with her holding a pretend baby bump.

Lizzo has been lusting after the “Captian America” star for many months, even drunkenly DM’ing him in April. Evans was the perfect gentleman and responded to the rapper.

“No shame in a drunk DM. God knows I’ve done worse on this app lol,” Evans responded, seemingly referencing his nude pic leak. Lizzo then replied, “Well.. they say u miss 100% of the shots you never take, (and even tho I unsent it like a dork), I’m glad you know I exist now.”

“Of course I do!” Evans insisted. “I’m a fan! Keep up the great work!”

Lizzo would go on to joke they were having “a little America” in another TikTok video.

“This is something that I’ve been really trying to keep personal and private just between me and the father of my child, but since we’re airing out all the rumours today,” she said before showing her belly. “I’ve been sucking in!”

Although, Lizzo might have a new man in her life after she and Niall Horan were flirty during a “Jimmy Kimmel” interview. See more in the video below: