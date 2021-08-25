Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Doja Cat is set to make her hosting debut at the 2021 MTV VMAs.

The “Say So” singer, 25, shared the news on Instagram Wednesday following the announcement that she will also perform one of her many hits during the live show.

“I’m hosting the 2021 #VMAs this year,” she wrote to social media. “Wowowowowowow.”

RELATED: Doja Cat Falls On Stage During Miami Concert

RELATED: Doja Cat Drops Video For ‘Need To Know’ Starring Grimes As An Alien

Doja is up for five awards, including two of the night’s highest honours, “Video of the Year” and “Artist of the Year”.

Camila Cabello, Lil Nas X, Lorde, Machine Gun Kelly, Olivia Rodrigo, Chlöe, Shawn Mendes and Twenty One Pilots are also set to perform during the awards show.

Doja is no stranger to the VMA stage, last year she performed an epic “Say So” and “Like That” mash-up and took home her first-ever Moon Person for “PUSH Best New Artist”.

The MTV VMAs will air live from the Barclays Center in Los Angeles on Sept. 12.