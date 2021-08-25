Click to share this via email

Jenna Dewan is loving being a mom to two adorable children.

The actress, 40, shared a sweet photo of her two kids, daughter Everly, 8, and 17-month-old son Callum Michael Rebel to Instagram, opening up about the age gap between the youngsters.

In the sweet snap, Everly, whom the “Step Up” star shares with ex-husband Channing Tatum, gives her little brother Callum, whom Dewan shares with fiancé Steve Kazee, a hug. Everly also is giving the camera a thumbs up.

“All those times I worried about the age gap and if they would bond… 😂❤️🥰,” she captioned the shot. “Worrying is a waste of time and energy.”

She added, “Trust 🙏🏻.”

Dewan also shared a couple of photos and videos to her Instagram Stories, showing Everly reading baby Callum a book while he sat in her lap.

In another shot, Dewan posed with her children for sweet selfie.

Photo: Instagram/JennaDewan

Photo: Instagram/JennaDewan

Dewan’s Instagram is full of family photos, with Everly, Callum and Kazee all making frequent appearances.