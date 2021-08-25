Coach has enlisted some of the biggest stars around the globe for their latest campaign.

Jennifer Lopez, Kate Moss, Kōki, Ma Zhe, Lu and Xiao Wen Ju are helping Coach to reintroduce their Rogue bag after it was first seen on the runway in 2016.

RELATED: Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez Step Out In Colour-Coordinating Outfits For Shopping Trip

Kate Moss. Photo: © 2021 Juergen Teller/Coach

The reintroduced bag is part of their Fall collection “Coach Forever, Season Two” in “a new environmentally responsible version of Coach’s Signature Jacquard crafted in organic and recycled materials and embroidered with Fall’s menagerie of creatures.”

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Are Having A Lot Of ‘Fun’ Blending Their Families, Source Says

The stars shot their part of the campaign in famous locations around the world including the London Bridge and the Bund in Shanghai.

“The Rogue is perhaps my favourite bag that I’ve designed at Coach,” said Creative Director Stuart Vevers. “It has that combination of heritage, offbeat attitude and a sense of authentic American style that perfectly embodies my vision for the house. The Fall collection is inspired by the optimism of things crafted to last, and naturally felt like the right moment to reintroduce the Rogue with a new story created with Juergen and our Coach Family.”

Jennifer Lopez for Coach. Photo: © 2021 Juergen Teller/Coach

Coach is also celebrating the reintroduction with a digital experience where clients can design and share their own Rogue bag.