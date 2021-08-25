How much do the winners of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” know about the Emmy Awards and the shows that the Television Academy has honoured over the years?

That’s what Entertainment Weekly was striving to find out in a new video featuring four previous winners who pit their Emmy knowledge against each other.

Season 13 winner Symone and season 12 winner Jaida Essence Hall face off against their respective Miss Congeniality winners, Lala Ri and Heidi N Closet.

Among the revelations: Jaida can identify Rose Nylund from “The Golden Girls”, but is under the mistaken impression that “RuPaul’s Drag Race” has won “155” Emmys, while Symone is a little fuzzy about the difference between Jennifer Lawrence and “black-ish” star Jenifer Lewis in a lightning round of “Name That Jennifer”.

After the come up with names for Lewis’ assortment of “black-ish” wigs, Heidi spills “an exclusive bit of jaw-dropping tea about Symone’s season 13 finale runway that no one has clocked until this day.”

The entire segment can be viewed in the video above.