The Met Gala is easily one of the biggest events of the year, but Addison Rae is remaining tight lipped if she will be attending.

Rae has been trolled on social media about the possibility of a TikTok star heading to the “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” themed event.

One commenter dreamed up what an interaction between Lady Gaga and Rae would look like, with the pop star saying, “Waitress can you get me a champagne.”

Rae would then introduce herself, to which Lady Gaga would reply, “Okay Addison Rae get me some champagne.”

Rae saw the tweet and jokingly agreed she “would do anything” for Lady Gaga.

I would do anything for u @ladygaga https://t.co/vRZfrsxhKu — Addison Rae (@whoisaddison) August 24, 2021

The Met Gala will return on Sept. 13 with many COVID-19 restrictions in place, including a smaller guest list.

While it is unclear if the “He’s All That” star will show up, the only stars that have been confirmed are the Met co-chairs– Timothée Chalamet, Billie Eilish, poet Amanda Gorman and Naomi Osaka. Honorary co-chairs are Tom Ford, head of Instagram Adam Mosseri and Anna Wintour.