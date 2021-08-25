The Emmy Awards won’t take place until next month, but ahead of the official ceremony the Television Academy has announced the winners in the juried categories.

As The Hollywood Reporter notes, these categories encompass animation, costume, interactive programming and motion design.

“Juried categories are decided by a panel of professionals in the appropriate peer groups with the possibility of one, more than one or no entry being awarded an Emmy,” says THR. “There are no nominees but a one-step evaluation and voting procedure with open discussions of each piece of work.”

“Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal “(David Krentz, storyboard artist) won the award for outstanding individual achievement in animation, while other animation awards went to “The Simpsons” (Nik Ranieri, lead character layout artist), and four for Netflix’s “Love, Death + Robots” (Robert Valley, production designer; Patricio Betteo, background artist; Dan Gill, stop motion animator; Laurent Nicolas, character designer).

Beyoncé’s “Black is King” won two awards in the costume category (Zerina Akers, costume designer; Timothy White, costume supervisor), with other awards in that category going to “The Masked Singer” (Marina Toybina, costume designer; Grainne O’Sullivan, costume supervisor; Gabrielle Letamendi, assistant costume designer; Lucia Maldonado, assistant costume designer); and “Sherman’s Showcase Black History Month Spectacular” (Ariyela Wald-Cohain, costume designer; Patty Malkin, costume supervisor; Erica Schwartz, assistant costume supervisor).

Innovation in interactive programming was awarded to Apple TV+ series “For All Mankind, while the award for motion design went to the same streamer’s “Calls”.

The juried awards will be presented at the 2021 Creative Arts Emmy Awards, set to take place in L.A. on Sept. 11 and 12; the Primetime Emmy Awards will be held on Sept. 19, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer.