Ree Drummond is taking a dive into the acting world.

The Pioneer Woman author and Food Network star will star in Discovery+’s first original film, the holiday movie “Candy Coated Christmas”.

Fittingly, Drummond will play an owner of a bakery in the town of Peppermint Hollow.

Aaron O’Connell, Molly McCook, Jae Suh Park and John McCook also star.

According to Variety, “The movie revolves around a young woman (McCook) who returns to her mother’s home town of Peppermint Hollow after her plans to launch a business are derailed by circumstance. Drummond plays the owner of a bakery who befriends the woman and introduces her around town.”

The part was written for Drummond “who is known for her bright smile and cheery approach to rustic home cooking.”

“’Candy Coated Christmas’ was so much fun to be part of; it had all the magical elements that make holiday movies so special,” Drummond said in a statement. “Any initial nerves I felt about joining this project completely melted away when I stepped into the sweet, charming world of Peppermint Hollow.”

Discovery+ is planning a slew of holiday content from Halloween to New Year’s Day including over 100 episodes of their key shows being “holiday-focused.”