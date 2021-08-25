Skateboarding icon Tony Hawk has recently announced he’s selling 100 limited-edition skateboards that feature his own blood in the paint.

Earlier this week, water company Liquid Death revealed that Hawk donated two vials of his blood, which will be mixed into the paint of the skateboards.

The announcement caused zero controversy, unlike Lil Nas X’s Satan Shoes, each of which contained a drop of the rapper’s blood as a promotion for his single “Montero: Call Me By Your Name”.

Lil Nas X certainly noticed, and took to Twitter to point out the double standard due to he and Hawk doing essentially the same thing — with the white heterosexual Hawk receiving no repercussions while the Black, gay rapper was hit with backlash.

Noting there was “no public outrage” generated by Hawk’s bloody skateboards, he asks, “are y’all ready to admit y’all were never actually upset over the blood in the shoes? and maybe u were mad for some other reason?”

Here’s a sampling of Twitter reaction to Lil Nas X’s comments, with some agreeing while others pointed out that it was the satanic element of the shoes that got some people so upset.

 