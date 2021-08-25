Skateboarding icon Tony Hawk has recently announced he’s selling 100 limited-edition skateboards that feature his own blood in the paint.

Earlier this week, water company Liquid Death revealed that Hawk donated two vials of his blood, which will be mixed into the paint of the skateboards.

The announcement caused zero controversy, unlike Lil Nas X’s Satan Shoes, each of which contained a drop of the rapper’s blood as a promotion for his single “Montero: Call Me By Your Name”.

Lil Nas X certainly noticed, and took to Twitter to point out the double standard due to he and Hawk doing essentially the same thing — with the white heterosexual Hawk receiving no repercussions while the Black, gay rapper was hit with backlash.

Noting there was “no public outrage” generated by Hawk’s bloody skateboards, he asks, “are y’all ready to admit y’all were never actually upset over the blood in the shoes? and maybe u were mad for some other reason?”

now that tony hawk has released skateboards with his blood painted on them, and there was no public outrage, are y’all ready to admit y’all were never actually upset over the blood in the shoes? and maybe u were mad for some other reason? — nope 👶🏾 (@LilNasX) August 25, 2021

Here’s a sampling of Twitter reaction to Lil Nas X’s comments, with some agreeing while others pointed out that it was the satanic element of the shoes that got some people so upset.

*Gay black man sells blood shoes* People: “Boooooo!” *White dude sells blood skateboards* People: “LETTSSGOOOOOO!!” Y’all weird af fr let’s talk about it — Tweetlord (@RetweetMeKing) August 25, 2021

so lil nas x can make custom sneakers with blood in them and there's outrage, but tony hawk can make skateboards with HIS OWN blood in the paint and somehow it's less of an issue??? yeah, makes perfect sense to me 😒 https://t.co/9mkOVU595S — KiiLO! 🌧🥀 ⁶⁶ˢⁱᶜᵏ (@SADB0YKiiLO) August 25, 2021

Surely people are gonna treat this with just as much condemnation as the Lil Nas X shoes with a drop of blood each ??? 😇 Tony Hawk and Lil Nas are both delights and their art is sick pic.twitter.com/QlFMJES5es — Denver Skeeters (@denver_skeeters) August 24, 2021

I dont recall ever seeing people freak out over the blood in the shoes by itself. Its the fact that you tied it to 'satanism' and put your blood into it. You bring in religion to anything and people will flip. Tony didn't. Thats why it was better recieved. Lmao — Bathory (@BathoryDusk) August 25, 2021