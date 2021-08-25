Could “The Real Housewives Of New York City” be getting a shakeup?

Rumours started swirling that Bethenny Frankel would be making her return to the reality show so the Skinnygirl founder took to social media to set things straight.

Frankel first denied the news on her Instagram but quickly deleted it.

Then addressing why she deleted it, Frankel tweeted out her explanation saying her work raising support for Haiti after their earthquake was more important. She also added another denial she would return.

“I posted on Insta that my being in talks w @BravoTV is 💯 false. I deleted there & took here Bc Haiti is what’s important & I don’t want to clutter msgs w false gossip. The leak is desperate for attention. I haven’t spoken to bravo since leaving & @Andy & I don’t discuss rhony,” she tweeted.

Frankel has been on and off the show since “RHONY” debuted in 2008. She first left in 2010, returning from season seven to 11 but left in 2019.

Earlier this year, Frankel told Paris Hilton on her “This Is Paris” podcast that she left “because it became not who I really was anymore. It’s just not what I wanted to be doing anymore.”

Frankel continued, “I didn’t want to be having those conversations… arguing about things that didn’t really matter anymore. It’s changed. People have a preconceived notion about it. How many charity events can we go to? How many friends can we not support on vacations? And how much drama do we want to avoid, and then go right into the drama on the vacation?”