“Mythbusters” co-host Adam Savage is still reeling from the death of co-star Grant Imahara, who died last year after suffering a brain aneurysm.

In a new interview with Yahoo! Entertainment, Savage opened up about the loss of the electrical engineer and roboticist who mounted many of the show’s trademark experiments.

“Like everybody else, I was gut-punched by Grant’s passing last year,” said Savage, who co-hosted the beloved series with Jamie Hyneman.

“It felt like almost too much in the face of all the other existential crises that were going on,” he said of Imahara’s death last July.

“But those of us that were lucky enough to know Grant knew him as a lovely man of honour, who wanted to share his knowledge with everybody,” he added.

“My favourite memory of Grant is, every time an experiment went the way that it should have, Grant expressed so much joy with his face,” Savage recalled.

“The fact is that when you conduct an experimental methodology and it works the way you expect, there are few greater highs. I couldn’t believe how much fun that was when I first started making the show. And what I felt inside is exemplified in Grant’s face. Every time something worked. And the main one I’m thinking about is when [former co-stars] Tory [Belleci], Kari [Byron] and Grant did urine creating ice balls on the wing of a plane and then, like, crashing through a house. And they went to this test facility that had a freezing cold wind tunnel, and they conducted the experiment and it worked so perfectly. It is one of the great results we’ve ever gotten on ‘MythBusters’. And the look on Grant’s face when the final piece of the puzzle came in is… it’s like you won the lottery. And I think at that moment, he absolutely felt like he did because that’s how I feel.”