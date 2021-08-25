Fans are eagerly awaiting “Matrix 4” but one key component will be missing– Lilly Wachowski.

Having directed the first three films in the franchise alongside her sister Lana Wachowski, Lilly made the choice not to take part in “The Matrix: Resurrections” but instead put her time into the Showtime series “Work in Progress”.

Lilly was asked during the Television Critics Association Summer Tour to explain why they went their own ways.

“That’s a tough one,” Lilly said as per EW. “I got out of my transition and was just completely exhausted because we had made ‘Cloud Atlas’ and ‘Jupiter Ascending’, and the first season of ‘Sense8’ back-to-back-to-back. We were posting one, and prepping the other at the exact same time. So you’re talking about three 100-plus days of shooting for each project, and so, coming out and just being completely exhausted, my world was like, falling apart to some extent even while I was like, you know, cracking out of my egg.”

Adding, “So I needed this time away from this industry. I needed to reconnect with myself as an artist and I did that by going back to school and painting and stuff.”

It was during this time that Lilly also stepped away from the second season of “Sense8” and that Lana came up with the idea for another “Matrix” film.

As the two started to discuss the film, their parents both died “five weeks apart.”

“There was something about the idea of going backward and being a part of something that I had done before that was expressly unappealing. And, like, I didn’t want to have gone through my transition and gone through this massive upheaval in my life, the sense of loss from my mom and dad, to want to go back to something that I had done before, and sort of [walk] over old paths that I had walked in, felt emotionally unfulfilling, and really the opposite,” she said. “Like I was going to go back and live in these old shoes, in a way. And I didn’t want to do that.”

With “Work in Progress”, Lilly felt it was a “new thing” where she was able to be herself.

When asked if she and Lana will work together again, all Lilly had to say was: “Who knows? Who knows? Maybe.”

“Work in Progress” airs Sundays on Showtime at 11 p.m., while “The Matrix: Resurrections” is currently scheduled to hit theatres on Dec. 22, 2021.