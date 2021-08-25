Click to share this via email

“America’s Got Talent” is winnowing through this season’s acts, and Wednesday night’s results show revealed the fate of the 12 acts that performed on this week.

Tuesday’s episode brought viewers performances from UniCircle Flow, ANICA, Léa Kyle, The Curtis Family C-Notes, Keith Apicary, Michael Winslow, Brooke Simpson, Rialcris, ChapKidz, Klek Entos, World Taekwondo Demonstration Team and wild card winner Storm Large.

With 12 acts and only seven spots available in the semifinals, judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara deliberated over some tough choices, and they made their decisions.

As a result, five acts were eliminated: ANICA, The Curtis Family C-Notes, Keith Apicary, Klek Entos and Storm Large.

The seven acts that will return for the semifinals are: Lea Kyle, Michael Winslow (winner of the Online Public Vote), Brooke Simpson, Rialcris, ChapKidz, World Taekwondo Demomstration Team and UniCircle Flow (winner of the Judges’ Vote).

Those lucky seven will be joining the previously announced semifinalists: Peter Rosalita, Madilyn Bailey, Kabir Singh, Dustin Tavella, 1aChord, Gina Brillon, Jimmie Herrod, Tory Vagasy,. Aidan Bryant, Northwell Nurse Choir, Peter Antoniou, Korean Soul, Josh Blue and Victory Brinker.