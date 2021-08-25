Halsey made sure to make an impression on their first red carpet back after giving birth.

The “Bad at Love” singer stepped out for the premiere of her IMAX movie “If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power” in a vintage Dolce & Gabbana look with Loree Rodkin jewelry.

RELATED: Halsey Drops Powerful New Trailer For ‘If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power’ Film

“Heart of darkness,” they captioned pics of the look on Instagram.

Not only was her look dramatic, but it was also the first time Halsey and boyfriend Alev Aydin make a red carpet appearance together.

Halsey has been busy, giving birth to their baby Ender Ridley Aydin on July 14 and getting ready to release her new album.

RELATED: Halsey Shows Off Stretch Marks Three Weeks After Giving Birth

Aydin was clearly proud of Halsey, praising her in his own post, “Between the album and the film, she’s reached rare air, made the highest art, proud is the understatement of a lifetime.”

If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power is also the same name of Halsey’s fourth studio album which will be out Aug. 27.

The R-rated IMAX film, which is about a woman experiencing ” the joys and horrors of pregnancy and childbirth”, is in theatres now.