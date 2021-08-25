Click to share this via email

BTS is continuing its domination of the pop charts.

On Wednesday, Billboard reported that the mega-hit K-pop stars notched another week at No. 1 on the Billboard Artist 100 chart, earning a milestone 20th week in the top spot.

As a result, BTS is now the first group to spend 20 weeks at the No. 1 spot on that particular chart since its launch in 2014.

As Billboard pointed out, BTS is claiming bragging rights thanks to the ongoing success of singles “Butter” and “Permission to Dance”.

Meanwhile, BTS is poised for even more success after the announcement that the South Korean septet’s remix of “Butter”, featuring Megan Thee Stallion, will be released on Friday, Aug. 27 after much legal wrangling.

She took to Instagram to share the news with fans.