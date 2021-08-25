“Real Housewives of Miami” star Alexia Echevarria is mourning the death of her mother. The reality TV star took to Instagram on Wednesday to share that her mother died of COVID-19. Her mother’s devastating death came on the eve of the day Alexia planned to marry real estate investor and developer Todd Nepola.

“Early this morning I lost my mom to the horrible and deadly COVID-19. The last couple of days have been a rollercoaster of emotions for me. I was on the road to marry the man of my dreams when I had to stop everything as my mother became ill. What was supposed to be the happiest day of my life today has turned out to be the saddest,” Alexia shared alongside a photo of her and her late mother. “My mom, Nancy, was a woman of strength and beauty. Over the years I watched how she lived her life, HER WAY. My best friend, my psychiatrist but above all, she was my mother. My mother was the kind of woman that was respected, admired, inspirational and so ahead of her times.”

She continued, “She was a trailblazer in so many aspects of life. A political refugee from Cuba, who put herself through medical school in the 1960s. Raised three children on her own with the help of my grandmother. A feminist and liberal with her social views. She always had an educated opinion. Her thoughts and views were so particular and unique. The crazy thing was she was always right!! She showed me to live unapologetically, never look back, and don’t regret the things you’ve done but the things you haven’t. ‘Que no me quiten lo bailado.'”

Alexia went on to share her sadness for her mother’s loss while appreciating the honour she said it’s been to share a lifetime alongside her.

“I will always cherish your stories, your wisdom, your strength, and your zest for life. I’ll always admire your love for connecting with people and I will always share the love for your second homeland, Spain. To say I will miss you does no justice for what I feel, no amount of tears can express the pain I feel in losing you but then again thank you for the honour of sharing a lifetime with me. Rest In Peace Mami. I know you’re in a better place dancing and drinking champagne. Please watch over us, as I need all the help from up above. I now have another angel. Until we meet again. 🕊,” she said, concluding the lengthy tribute.

Echevarria starred on the first three seasons of “The Real Housewives of Miami”, until the show went off the air in 2013. In February, ET reported that the much-loved Miami branch of “The Real Housewives” franchise was coming to Peacock. NBC’s streaming platform announced that the fan-favourite show is currently in development.

MORE FROM ET:

Edgar Ramirez Reveals His Aunt and Uncle Died of COVID-19

Rev. Jesse Jackson and His Wife, Jacqueline, Hospitalized With COVID

Hilary Duff Contracts Breakthrough Case of COVID-19