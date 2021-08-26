Click to share this via email

Eric Stonestreet is poking fun at anyone commenting on his fiancée Lindsay Schweitzer’s youthful appearance.

The “Modern Family” actor edited the pair’s recent engagement snaps to make Schweitzer look older.

Stonestreet joked in the caption, “Apparently a lot of people think I look too old, as a 49-year-old man, to be engaged to my almost-42-year-old fiancé.”

So, as he said in the caption, he “fixed it for everyone.”

Stonestreet announced the pair’s engagement on Sunday in a sweet social media post, joking that Schweitzer said, “She’d have her people call my people.”

People reported Stonestreet was dating the pediatric nurse back in 2017 after the pair met at the Big Slick charity weekend in Kansas City in 2016.