Jessica Chastain is setting the record straight about some comments she recently made about her makeup in the movie “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”.

Chastain, who plays televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker in the flick, recently told the Los Angeles Times, “I think for sure I’ve done some permanent damage to my skin on this. Listen, I eat very pure and I take very good care of my skin and I stay out of the sun and all that stuff.

“But it’s heavy. And when you’re wearing it all day every day — the weight of it on your body, it stretches your skin out. I finally took it off and I was like, ‘I look 50 years old!’” she added, laughing. “No, I’m kidding. But it’s fine. It’s for my art.”

Chastain has since insisted she wasn’t being serious and that the makeup artists working on the film were “the best in the business.”

She then shared the quote in question, adding: “I guess the actual words ‘I’m kidding’ don’t mean anything now a days….”

Chastain also said in the interview how getting ready to play the part would take as long as seven and a half hours.

“I started to have hot flashes because it’s so heavy and hot. I was afraid. It was like going on a long-distance flight every day,” Chastain said. “Because if it takes seven and a half hours to put on, it’s going to take at least two hours to get off. It was concerning to me. I was worried about my circulation. By the time I got on set that first day that was seven and a half hours, I was like, ‘I have no energy left.’ And she’s supposed to show up with so much energy.”

“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”, which also stars Andrew Garfield, will be out in theatres on Sept. 17.

Check out the trailer below.