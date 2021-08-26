Mother and daughter will soon be living in luxury together.

This week, new photos emerged of the $37-million mega-mansion compound in the Calabasas area (in the gated neighbourhood of Hidden Hills) currently under construction for Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian.

A developer purchased the property in 2012 — originally a single lot with a single family home — and tore down the house. The lot then sat vacant for years.

Jenner and Kardashian eventually purchased the property for more than $10 million, dividing it into two for their new houses.

Sitting side by side, the farmhouse-style mansions appear to feature many rooms, along with pools and more amenities.

Khloe Kardashian’s mansion – Photo: Backgrid

Kardashian’s home, as seen in the photos, is made up in darker brick and wood, with dark grey roofing and solar panels. At 18,000 square feet, the house will feature eight bedrooms and nine and a half bathrooms.

Kris Jenner’s mansion – Photo: Backgrid

Jenner’s house, meanwhile, is shaping up as a light, beige-coloured home to suit her style.

According to a report from Variety last year, one of the homes, which will come in at over 16,500 square feet, will feature an eight-car garage, gym and a movie theatre.