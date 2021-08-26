Ed Sheeran surprises his good friend Elton John with some interesting gifts.

While on Hit 109.9’s “Carrie and Tommy Show” on Thursday, John said, “For my birthday this year [in March], he gave me a giant marble penis… I don’t know if that’s because I’ve always been a p***k or what. It’s really big, it’s beautifully made.”

When asked where he has put the ornament, John said he’d suggested outside in the garden. However, his husband David Furnish reminded him that they have two children — Zachary, 10, and Elijah, 8 — so that wasn’t the best idea.

“It’s hidden in an area in the house where they wouldn’t see it!”

He added, “What do you buy the man who has everything? A huge marble penis!”

John has been giving Sheeran advice about the music industry for years. He told him back in 2018: “You have a heyday and you have a rest, and the heyday can never be replaced,” warning him that his string of success most likely wouldn’t last forever.