On the new episode of “Hart to Heart”, host Kevin Hart talks with Ice Cube about his career, including becoming a movie star after dominating the rap world.

“You do ‘Boyz n the Hood’. ‘Boyz n the Hood’ is a smash success,” Hart asked. “At that point, were you bit by the acting bug?”

“Yeah,” Ice Cube said. “It went to Cannes Film Festival. I haven’t been back to Cannes Film Festival since ‘Boyz n the Hood’. This is the first movie… it’s not even playing in America yet, but ‘[We’re] going to go show it in France. We want you to come.’ So we go, and I get there and I’m like, ‘Oh this is a big deal.’ Cannes is crazy. I didn’t know nothing about it.”

The rapper also looked back at where he was in his music career at the time of his big acting break.

“[I’m] at the height of my solo career,” he said. “Just dropped AmeriKKKa’s Most Wanted, I think either just dropped Kill At Will, or about to drop my second EP. It was rolling. I was working on Death Certificate.“

Ice Cube discussed his progression from 1991’s “Boyz n the Hood” to 1992’s “Trespass” and beyond. He revealed he turned down certain roles to avoid being typecast.

“I was offered, if I wanted to play O-Dog in ‘Menace II Society’,” he said, explaining why he turned that role down. “I felt like I was playing the same character. From Doughboy to Savon to O-Dog, I felt I was going to be trapped in this L.A. gang bang… I just knew about typecasting.”