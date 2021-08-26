Teyana Taylor is discussing her emergency surgery in Miami after finding multiple lumps in her breasts.

The singer-songwriter spoke about the tough op on Thursday’s episode of “We Got Love Teyana & Iman”.

Thankfully, everything came back normal after the “complicated” procedure, E! News reported, after Taylor’s physician Dr. Altman conducted a biopsy on her “dense” breast tissue.

“I just want this to be the last time I go through this,” Taylor explained. “Cancer runs through my family, so it’s a scary thing both for me and Iman [Shumpert].”

Taylor was worried about her two daughters, Rue, 11 months, and Junie, 5, immediately after she woke up, asking: “When will I be able to hold my babies again?”

Dr. Altman said the star should wait six weeks before lifting her children again, with Taylor saying in a confessional during her weeklong recovery: “It’s tough, I’m definitely overwhelmed because I miss my kids so much, I miss Iman so much.

“I think that’s probably the longest I’ve been away from them. My number 1 priority is to hurry up and get back home, but I know I need to take care of what I need to take care of as well.”

She added after finally being reunited with her family: “Oh my gosh, it’s so great to see them right now because honestly this week in Miami has been very, very emotional for me because it’s very seldom that we’re apart. Junie is so loving and caring.

“Rue don’t understand what’s going on. She’s like, ‘Pick me up! Hello? What are you doing?’ I can’t do any tight hugs. I don’t even know if I’m going to last six weeks.”

Insisting the surgery was all worth it now that she can be with her family again, Taylor shared: “I don’t regret anything. I accept every single body scar, everything that comes with mommy-hood, but the changes physically, mentally, emotionally, it’s crazy. As mommies, we really are super-women.

“It’s been a rough year for me, but I feel like I, like, overcome it and I did a great job of balancing everything, trying to be mommy, trying to be wife, trying to be entrepreneur and everything else I have going on. I just want to enjoy this moment and try not to think of the negative.”