BTS are big business.

The K-pop band are on the new cover of Billboard magazine, and fans can celebrate the occasion with a Billboard 2021 Limited Edition Collector’s Box Set, featuring seven individual covers.

In the issue the group members talk about the pressures of being global superstars.

“We are not exceptional people – our plate is small,” Sugar says of the pressure they face. “We’re these rice-bowl-sized guys getting so much poured into it. It’s overflowing.”

RM adds, “We’ve been avoiding blowing our own horn since 2017 because we’re afraid of payback someday. We constantly think about karma.”

Talking about what the group’s legacy should be, RM says, “When our history is over, it’ll be clearer. When the dust settles and we come down from our pedestal, we’ll be able to tell. At the moment, we’re standing in the eye of the cyclone. I don’t think we or anyone else can accurately say anything.”

The boys have also experienced some burnout from their success and constant touring and publicity.

“The road up to here has been arduous. It’s taken a toll on my health, and I think we’ve put in every bit of our youth and more,” Jungkook says.

RM also addresses accusations that have been made about BTS fans manipulating the charts: “Slamming us or our fans for getting to No. 1 with physical sales and downloads, I don’t know if that’s right…It just feels like we’re easy targets because we’re a boy band, a K-pop act, and we have this high fan loyalty.”

He adds of keeping most of their lyrics in Korean, “I don’t think we could ever be part of the mainstream in the U.S., and I don’t want that either. Our ultimate goal is to do a massive stadium tour there. That’s it.”