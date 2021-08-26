Thandiwe Newton made history in 2018 as the first Black woman to have a major role in a “Star Wars” movie when she appeared as Val in “Solo: A Star Wars Story”. Now, the “Reminiscence” star says the original script didn’t have her character die in an explosion — that disappointing change was made during filming on the Ron Howard-directed movie.

“I felt disappointed by Star Wars that my character was killed. And, actually, in the script, she wasn’t killed. It happened during filming. And it was much more just to do with the time we had to do the scenes. It’s much easier just to have me die than it is to have me fall into a vacuum of space so I can come back sometime,” she tells Inverse. Newton says, in the original script, Val escapes the explosion but leaves her character’s fate uncertain.

RELATED: Nothing Is More Addictive Than The Past In The Sci-Fi Thriller ‘Reminiscence’ With Hugh Jackman, Rebecca Ferguson & Thandiwe Newton

The actress believes it was a missed opportunity for the franchise.

“That’s what it originally was: that the explosion and she falls out and you don’t know where she’s gone. So I could have come back at some point. But when we came to filming, as far as I was concerned and was aware, when it came to filming that scene, it was too huge a set-piece to create, so they just had me blow up and I’m done.”

Even while filming the new scene, Newton thought it was the wrong direction to take.

“But I remembered at the time thinking, This is a big, big mistake — not because of me, not because I wanted to come back. You don’t kill off the first Black woman to ever have a real role in a ‘Star Wars’ movie. Like, are you f**king joking?”