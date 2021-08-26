RuPaul Charles knows exactly how to handle unruly behaviour on flights.

The “RuPaul’s Drag Race” host covered for Jimmy Kimmel on Wednesday’s episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” The Federal Aviation Administration recently spoke out against unruly passenger behaviour, punctuated by the slogan, “Unruly behaviour doesn’t fly.”

But RuPaul has some better taglines.

RELATED: Women Soccer Players Leave Afghanistan On Evacuation Flight

“I just felt it needed to be a little more direct, something like — ‘Be cool or we will kick you in your cockpit’,” he said. “I’m for real. People need to be told, you know.”

“There’s so many reports of unruly passengers taking off their masks and getting into fights,” RuPaul said. “It’s getting serious out there, so Mama Ru has some rules for the unruly.”

RuPaul continued by listing three rules that every flight passenger should abide by.

RELATED: Virgin Galactic’s Richard Branson Successfully Completes First Space Flight

“You should never have more drinks than there are flight attendants on the plane,” he said.

Rule No. 2: “Keep your carry-on luggage in the overhead compartment, and keep your emotional baggage to your damn self.”

“Rule No. 3– If you don’t own the plane – you don’t make the rules. That’s right. So put your mask on, watch the ‘Boss Baby’ and shut the f**k up, b**ch!”

Aggression against flight attendants and confrontations on flights have ticked up since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.