Surprise! “Revenge” stars Emily VanCamp and Josh Bowman have welcomed their first child together. The 35-year-old “Captain America” star shared the news via Instagram on Thursday after keeping her pregnancy private.

“Welcome to the world our sweet little Iris ๐Ÿ’ Our hearts are full ๐Ÿ’—” VanCamp captioned a series of pictures.

In one black-and-white shot, she holds her little girl’s tiny hand with her finger. She also shared some pics from her pregnancy, including one of Bowman, 33, kissing her while holding her bump.

The couple met on the setย of the ABC series “Revenge” back in 2011 and tied the knot in 2018. They have mostly kept their relationship out of the public eye.

ET spoke with VanCamp back in April about reprising her role as Sharon Carter for the MCU series, “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”. Watch the exclusive interview below.

RELATED CONTENT:

๏ปฟ

Emily VanCamp Says Sharon Carter Doesn’t Need a Love Interest

‘Revenge’ Alums Emily VanCamp and Josh Bowman Are Married

‘The Resident’ Sneak Peek: Emily VanCamp’s Suspicions Grow Over Possible Fraud at the Hospital (Exclusive)