The Weeknd discusses his “unexpected” Emmy nomination, what the future of live performances might look like, and more in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

The Canadian singer, who has been outspoken about being snubbed by the Grammys, nabbed an Outstanding Variety Special Emmy nom for his much-talked-about Super Bowl 2021 performance.

“It was definitely unexpected. I had no idea that it was even possible to get nominated for an Emmy for the Super Bowl, so I was very grateful. I found out that they submitted for me, but I had no idea that you could submit. So, it was a pleasant surprise.”

The Weekend, real name Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, adds of whether he misses performing at festivals, “Oh my God, I just miss performing in general, especially this album [After Hours]. I didn’t get to really perform it to my fans.

“There’s just something about going on tour, and even going on festival runs, and just experiencing new music with the crowd. Hopefully we get to do that.”

Tesfaye says of whether he might follow in the footsteps of other musicians and require vaccination for concerts: “Definitely. We’re just kind of like everyone else. We’re curious to see how the year unfolds, and it’s kind of a question mark. I’m kind of just living in the moment right now.”

The musician is constantly on the go and admits he struggles to wind down and rest: “I don’t even know what winding down really means, I just love work, you know. I love to work. I love my job. I love to create. And if I do take a vacation, it can’t be for too long because I feel like I’m missing out on everything that I could be doing. So, yeah. I try my best, but no, I haven’t in a while. I do staycations, if that counts.”

He says of his new album The Dawn Is Coming and any upcoming projects: “Yeah, I’m finishing the new album right now. It should be done by the end of this month and we’re just kind of figuring out when to put it out. It’s been really cool because I’m working on this album this summer simultaneously with the writer’s room for the new TV show.

“So, I’ve been kind of going back and forth from finishing the album and pending up the show that we’re going to start shooting soon. It’s been quite a summer.”